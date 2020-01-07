Police release CCTV following Slough assault

Police have launched a re-appeal for information and released a CCTV video after a man was attacked with metal poles in Slough.

The assault happened at about 4.15pm on Wednesday, July 31, outside New Horton Manor in Dawn Redwood Close, Horton, when the victim was targeted by three men with metal poles.

The trio then drove off in a black Volkswagen Golf.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, sustained a fractured thumb, an injury to his eye leaving swelling and bruising, and injuries to his leg that required stitches.

Investigating officer, PC Harriet Green based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this incident or who can identity the men to contact the police, quoting reference 43190235067.

“If you have witnessed the incident and have clear video footage of the incident or believe you have information that can assist this investigation, please contact the police by calling the 24-hour non-emergency number 101 or making a report online.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”