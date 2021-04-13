Number 12 bus through Slough gets extended hours

The number 12 bus route has been extended to run into the evening and during the day on Sundays for the next three years.

The route runs from Brunel Way in Slough town centre to High Street Burnham via Manor Park, Slough Trading Estate and Priory Estate.

This comes after the number 10 bus route was axed following a loss of funding for Thames Valley Buses from Heathrow Airport.

The additional evening service between Monday and Friday leaves the town centre at 7.50pm, and the last bus from Burnham into the town centre leaving at 8.25pm.

On Saturdays the new additional bus leaves Slough town centre at 6.40pm and from Burnham back into the town centre at 7.15pm.

On Sundays, and most public holidays, buses now run once per hour from Brunel Way from 9.05am with the last bus leaving at 6.05pm. On the reverse of the route the first bus leaves Burnham at 9.40am and the last one at 6.40pm.

To fund the extended operation of route 12, the council secured £79,000 from the Department for Transport.

Savio DeCruz, associate director for operations at Slough Borough Council, said:

“A review of evening and Sunday bus services in the borough identified route 12 as one which would benefit from extended operating hours.

“First in Berkshire & the Thames Valley [bus company] operates route 12 during the day from Mondays to Saturdays but there hasn’t been an evening or Sunday service for some years.

“A bid was put in and funds secured specifically for the extension of this service which is now up and running and ready for residents to make use of.

“Thames Valley Buses are operating the new evening and Sunday service under contract to Slough Borough Council and are charging the same fares as the daytime operators.”

The extended timetable can be found at https://www.courtneybuses.com/new-route-12