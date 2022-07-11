Fire at bin store in Chalvey damages parked cars

SITE INDEX

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Discarded cigarette butts cause bin fire in Langley

    Firefighters were called to Chalvey Park after a bin store was reported ablaze at 9pm on Saturday (July 9).

    The bin store, largely made of a wooden structure, was 'heavily damaged', according to Slough Fire Station staff.

    Two nearby parked cars near the bin store were also damaged by the heat from the fire. 

    Four pumps were at the scene and spent about an hour there. The crews removed all the bins and used four hose reels and two breathing apparatus at the scene.

