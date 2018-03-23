Man with links to Slough wanted in connection with 59 burglaries

Police have appealed for help finding a 21-year-old man wanted in connection with a spate of burglaries in England.

Miles Connors is believed to have links to Slough, West Drayton, Northampton and Croydon and is described as being slim and has brown hair.

He is wanted in connection with 59 burglaries in:

Buckinghamshire - Iver, High Wycombe, Aylesbury, Dagnall, Castlethorpe, Hanslope, Olney

Surrey - West Byfleet, Camberley, Egham, Addlestone, Ashtead, Chobham, West End, Woking, Farnham, Ash

Sussex - Copthorne

Kent - Chatham

Oxfordshire - Oxford

Hertfordshire - St Albans

Essex - Brentwood, Romford

Middlesex - Hayes

London - Ealing area

Nottinghamshire - West Bridgford

Northamptonshire - Northampton, Towcester, Bugbrooke

Staffordshire - Burton-Upon-Trent

Cambridgeshire - St Neots

Warwickshire - Rugby

Leicestershire - Broughton Astley

Detective Sergeant Lee Hazell of Surrey Police said: “We have been working tirelessly to find Miles Connors and now need the public’s help.



“He is wanted for questioning in connection with a large number of burglaries across an extensive area and we do not want there to be any further impact on the public.



“The offences we are investigating include burglaries of elderly and vulnerable people who have been left extremely traumatised by what’s happened, as well as some dangerous driving which has included going through a train level crossing barrier which could have put a vast number of lives at risk.



“We cannot let this continue and would ask that if you have any idea where he is you must let us know – if you do know where he is I would ask you to consider how you would feel if it were your elderly relatives that had been burgled.



“If you have any idea where he is, please let us know immediately. Call 101, ask for Surrey Police and quote the reference number PR/45180012158.



“We understand that some people may not wish to talk to a police officer in which case you can talk, in complete confidence and anonymity, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”