Accountant from Iver admits to swindling pensioner

An accountant from Iver who swindled £19,000 from a pensioner pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by misrepresentation at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday.

Between July and December 2015, Andrew Rees, of North Park, Iver, acquired a number of loans totalling £19,000 from a 73-year-old man who was a client of his accountancy practice.

The 52-year-old did not have the means to repay the money, and had been declared as bankrupt.

He was charged for the offence on July 26, 2017 following an investigation by Thames Valley Police.

Case investigator Kevin Clingham said: "This offence was an abuse of trust and position by a qualified accountant who targeted an elderly retired client for loans, knowing that he was forbidden by law to do so and that he was unable to repay these debts."

Rees will be sentenced on Friday, May 11.