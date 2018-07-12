SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters called to tackle field fire in Iver

    Discarded cigarette butts cause bin fire in Langley

    Firefighters were called to a smouldering field fire in Iver at 4pm today.

    The ground of the field in Grange Way was described by Langley fire station as being made of peat which doesn't produce its own oxygen and can burn from underground.

    Langley and Slough fire stations both sent an engine and spent an hour putting the burning peat out.

