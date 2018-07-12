Firefighters called to tackle field fire in Iver

06:07PM, Thursday 12 July 2018
Firefighters were called to a smouldering field fire in Iver at 4pm today.
The ground of the field in Grange Way was described by Langley fire station as being made of peat which doesn't produce its own oxygen and can burn from underground.
Langley and Slough fire stations both sent an engine and spent an hour putting the burning peat out.
