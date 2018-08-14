Man caught with £1m pounds worth of cocaine jailed

A 30-year-old man who was caught with cocaine with a street value of £1m when he was stopped by police has been sentenced to nine years.

Tom White of Swallowfields, Iver, was sentenced on Friday, August 10 at Aylesbury Crown Court.

On Thursday, May 31, Thames Valley Police stopped White at junction two of the M40, Beaconsfield, while he was driving a Ford Transit van.

Officers searched the vehicle and found 10kg of cocaine hidden within it, which had an estimated street value of £1m.

White pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply class A drugs at Higy Wycombe Magistrates Court on Friday, June 1.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Rachel Wheatman, of the Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: “White has received a substantial prison sentence for this offence, after he was found with a significant amount of class A drugs in his possession.

“The work of our officers prevented these drugs from reaching the streets, and has resulted in a drug dealer facing years in prison.

“Thames Valley Police is committed to tackling drug offenders and strives to prevent and disrupt their crimes as part of the ongoing Stronghold campaign to fight organised crime in partnership.”