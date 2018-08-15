Black Park Road closed due to fly tip 'completely obstructing' highway

01:00PM, Wednesday 15 August 2018
Police officers are enforcing a closure of Black Park Road, between Wexham and Iver, due to a large fly-tip 'completely obstructing' motorists.
Thames Valley Police Chiltern and South Bucks Tweeted about the incident shortly after 12.30pm today.
#IverNHPT enforcing road closure on #BlackParkRoad #Wexham as council contractors clear a large fly-tip completely obstructing the highway #C6801 pic.twitter.com/ib4YA2452R— TVP Chiltern&S.Bucks (@TVP_ChiltSBucks) August 15, 2018
More updates to follow.
