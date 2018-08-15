SITE INDEX

    • Black Park Road closed due to fly tip 'completely obstructing' highway

    James Hockaday

    Black Park Road closed due to fly tip 'completely obstructing' highway

    Police officers are enforcing a closure of Black Park Road, between Wexham and Iver, due to a large fly-tip 'completely obstructing' motorists.

    Thames Valley Police Chiltern and South Bucks Tweeted about the incident shortly after 12.30pm today.

    More updates to follow.

