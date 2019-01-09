CCTV image released following Iver robbery

A CCTV image of a man police would like to speak to in connection with a robbery in Iver has been released.

The robbery took place at the Co-op store in Thornbridge Road on Sunday, December 30 at 7.15pm.

It was carried out by two men who entered the store and then threatened staff with a screwdriver and hammer while demanding money.

Staff present were unable to open the till so one of the men forced the cash drawer from its housing before both men left the store with the stolen cash drawer and its contents.

They drove away in a black three-door Ford Fiesta which had previously been reported stolen.

The vehicle was located a short distance away and pursued by police.

The driver tried to evade police and lost control, the occupants left the vehicle and ran away.

One man was arrested after a chase on foot by officers.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Nicholas Widdison, of Aylesbury Force CID, said: “We are investigating this robbery as a priority and, as part of enquiries, I would like to speak to the person shown in the image, or anyone who recognises him, as he may have important information about what happened.

“I appreciate in the image you cannot see the person’s face however I am hoping a member of the public may be able to recognise the distinctive clothing worn.

“If you have any details that may help investigating officers, please contact police.”

To report any information contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference 43180395869 or you can make a report online or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

One man has been charged in connection with the incident.