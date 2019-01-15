Armed thieves steal gold-coloured Land Rover in Iver burglary

A woman in her fifties was threatened by armed thieves during an aggravated burglary on Thursday.

At around 7.30pm in Wellsley Avenue, Iver, four men in a dark coloured Audi pulled up to an address and gained entry to a house.

The woman in the property was threatened with weapons while her house was searched.

She was not injured during the incident.

A gold-coloured Land Rover, jewellery and a safe were stolen during the incident.

The offenders then made their escape in the stolen Land Rover and the dark coloured Audi - which was possibly a hatchback.

The Land Rover was later recovered by police officers.

The four men were all wearing face coverings and one of the men spoke with either an eastern European or Irish accent.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Tom Swannell, of Force CID at Aylesbury, said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area of Wellesley Avenue on Thursday between 7pm and 8pm who believes that they may have witnessed this incident to contact us.

“This was a distressing incident for the residents, although it is being treated as an isolated occurrence.

“If anybody witnessed anything suspicious, or has any information relating to this incident, please call 101, quoting reference number 43190010212.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online via https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/”