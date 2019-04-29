Man jailed for three years after robbery in Iver

A man has been jailed for three years after robbing a shop in Iver armed with a hammer.

Paul Edward Ward, 39, of no fixed address but from the Hounslow area, was sentenced following a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on April 12, 2019.

He plead guilty to one count of robbery, one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and one count of dangerous driving.

At 7.19pm on December 30, 2018, Ward along with another man, entered a shop in Thornbridge Road, Iver. Ward was armed with a hammer and the other man was armed with a screwdriver.

The pair threatened the cashier and demanded he open the till. The cashier couldn’t open the till, so the offender with the screwdriver forced the till drawer unit from its housing. Both men then left the shop taking the till unit with them.

Ward and the other man fled the scene in a stolen car. After a short time police traced this vehicle to High Street, West Drayton and a pursuit ensued. In an effort to evade officers, Ward drove dangerously exceeding the speed limit before losing control.

Ward, who was by now the sole occupant and driver, got out of the vehicle and after a foot chase Ward was arrested. The other offender remains unidentified at this time.

Ward was charged on December 31, 2018.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Nicholas Widdison of Force CID based at Aylesbury Police Station, said: “Ward used threatening behaviour towards a shop worker in order to take cash. He also drove dangerously putting others’ lives at risk to try and escape from officers. Thames Valley Police will not tolerate those who seek to carry out such offences.

“In this case the second offender remains unidentified. We would ask anyone with information who can assist in bringing him to justice to please get in touch”.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 43180395869 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.