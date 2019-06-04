New luxury hotel opens in Langley Park

A new luxury hotel has opened in Langley Park following a six-year multi-million pound renovation of a Grade II listed building.

The Langley, in Uxbridge Drive, includes 41 bedrooms throughout its two buildings – the hunting lodge of the third Duke of Marlborough and a Grade II listed 18th century Brew House.

The main Langley Park House was built between 1756 and 1760 is a grand Palladian mansion and sits within Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown-designed gardens.

The Brew House has acted as a stable, clock tower and brewery over centuries.

The hotel, which is part of The Luxury Collection by Marriott International, also features spa and gym facilities, a restaurant called Cedar and the Churchill Bar.

Hotel developer Khalid Affara said: “The restoration of The Langley has been an incredible process involving large teams of experts painstakingly regenerating this magnificent historic building to its former glory.

“The whole estate is steeped in such rich history and heritage, so we are thrilled to finally open the doors to a truly unique property that successfully celebrates The Langley’s past whilst offering contemporary luxury and design alongside outstanding dining and cutting-edge spa and gym facilities.”

Activities on offer to guests include clay pigeon shooting, horseback riding, private film screenings and cooking classes.

On its website the price of a classic guest room start at £415 and a deluxe suite is listed at £1,055.