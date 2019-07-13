Fire crews crash party to put out bonfire in Iver

Fire crews warned people not to mix bonfires with alcohol after crashing a party in Iver last night (Friday).

One crew each from Langley, Slough and Gerrards Cross didn't receive an invite to the house in Thorney Lane South - but were alerted by neighbours to a bonfire which had got out of hand.

They were called at about 9pm and spent roughly an hour there.

A group of men - who were in a small garden at the back of some flats - had allowed their bonfire to increase in size by burning building waste such as rubble and plastic.

The fire did not spread but firefighters said they arrived at the 'right time'. The blaze caused some smoke damage to fencing.

Although the group were not happy with fire crews putting their fire out, firefighters warned people to not build their bonfires too big, have them in a safe place and to not mix them with alcohol.

Crews added that the bonfire was not started maliciously.