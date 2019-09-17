Man jailed for dangerous driving after killing dog walker in Iver

A 21-year-old man has been jailed for dangerous driving after he killed a woman who was walking her dog in Iver.

Billy Silcox, of Snowden Avenue, Uxbridge, Hillingdon, was riding a stolen motorbike at around 2.10pm, when he collided with 46-year-old Baljit Kaur as she was crossing Langley Park Road.

She suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene on March 5 last year.

During the investigation it was established that Silcox was riding the motorbike at 87mph in a 40mph limit when the collision happened. Shortly before this it was also found that Silcox was riding the motorbike through a pedestrian area.

He did not have a driving licence or insurance and the Yamaha motorbike had been reported stolen from London.

Silcox was sentenced yesterday (Monday) at Reading Crown Court and jailed for three years and six months'. He has also been disqualified from driving for five years and nine months' and will be required to take an extended driving test.

Investigating officer Sergeant Darren Brown of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Firstly, I would like to send my sincere condolences to Ms Kaur’s family.

“Baljit was innocently walking her dog when she died following the dangerous actions of Silcox. He was riding a motorbike at more than double the speed limit when the collision happened.

“It has been established, if Silcox was travelling at the speed limit, Ms Kaur would have been able to safely cross the road and she would still be alive today.

“The sentence given to Silcox could never represent the loss to Ms Kaur’s family but we hope it provides a starting point for the family to begin the grieving process.

“Until yesterday, when he admitted the charge, Silcox has shown no remorse during the investigation.

“Our thoughts remains with Ms Kaur’s family at this tragic time.”