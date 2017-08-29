Driver dies and passenger taken to hospital after crash in Langley

11:22AM, Tuesday 29 August 2017
A 22-year-old man died and another sustained 'serious head injuries' after a crash in Langley yesterday (Monday).
Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash at about 4.30am in Riding Court Road which involved one vehicle, a black BMW 3 Series.
The driver died at the scene and a passenger, another 22-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injures, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
Investigating officer PC James Lovell said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or has any information which could help our investigation.”
Call 101 quoting the reference 233 (28/8) or contact Crimestopppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.
