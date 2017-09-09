Firefighters attend 'suspicious' car fire in Langley

Police have launched an investigation following a car fire in Langley last night (Friday).

Shortly before midnight, a crew from Langley Fire Station was called to Gilbert Way following reports of a car fire.

Firefighters, who are treating the incident as suspicious, say the front of the car was burning heavily and that the flames were spreading into the inside of the vehicle.

The crew spent about 30 minutes putting out the blaze.

Firefighters say police also attended the scene and are investigating the incident.

No one was injured.