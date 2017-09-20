Tributes paid to ‘beloved son and brother’ who died after being struck on motorway

Tributes have been paid to a Langley man who died after being hit by 'at least one vehicle' when he was pulled over by police on the M3 earlier this month.

Nathan Sedgewicke, 41, of Hempson Avenue, died following an incident on the motorway between junctions 12 and 13 just before 1am on Sunday, September 10.

Hampshire police said Mr Sedgewicke had pulled onto the hard shoulder and came to stop, along with a following police car, and got out of his blue BMW before being struck by ‘at least one vehicle’.

South Central Ambulance Service attended the scene but he died on the journey to hospital.

His family released a tribute to say: "Nathan was a beloved son and brother who put a smile on everyone’s face with his quick wit and humour.

"He was extremely kind and will be sorely missed by everyone who loved and knew him."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101 and quoting 44170350566, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.