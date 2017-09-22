Firefighters tackle VW blaze outside Langley College

05:43PM, Friday 22 September 2017
Firefighters had to be called to a car fire outside Langley College this morning.
A crew from Langley Fire Station was sent to the scene in Langley Road at about 9am after the driver of a Volkswagen Golf noticed smoke coming from the vehicle’s engine bay.
It took about half an hour to bring the blaze under control.
No one was injured.
