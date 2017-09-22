Fri, 22
Firefighters tackle VW blaze outside Langley College

Firefighters had to be called to a car fire outside Langley College this morning.

A crew from Langley Fire Station was sent to the scene in Langley Road at about 9am after the driver of a Volkswagen Golf noticed smoke coming from the vehicle’s engine bay.

It took about half an hour to bring the blaze under control.

No one was injured.

