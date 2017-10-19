Crooked Heathrow baggage handler from Langley admits cocaine smuggling operation role

A crooked Heathrow Airport baggage handler from Langley has admitted his part in a cocaine smuggling plot.

Dev Anand, 24 of Willoughby Road, Langley, and colleague Vaughn Henry, 46 of Willesden, London, worked to collect a bag containing around three kilos of high-purity cocaine at Terminal 3 on February 5.

London-based 23-year-old drug trafficker Grattan Samuels, who organised the importation, sent pictures to Henry of the bag, which arrived on a flight from Brazil.

Anand then picked up the bag from the flight and gave it to Henry to store in his staff locker until his shift finished.

That evening, Henry handed the bag to taxi driver Adnan Ahmed Malik, 24, from Birmingham, who was waiting just outside the airport.

His job was to take the drugs to Birmingham, but he was swooped on by National Crime Agency (NCA) officers and arrested before he could set off.

Samuels and Anand were arrested by the NCA in April after WhatsApp messages and photos on Henry’s phones linked them to the importation.

The pair pleaded guilty to conspiring to import drugs and Samuels admitted a separate charge of conspiring to acquire a firearm.

Henry and Malik denied their charges, but following an eight-day trial at Birmingham Crown Court they were both found guilty yesterday (Wednesday).

All four men will be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday 3 November.

Colin Williams, NCA branch operations manager, said: “Henry and Anand used their privileged access to Heathrow for criminal purposes, offering a crucial service to drug traffickers and bypassing border controls.

“Tackling corruption at the border is a major priority for the NCA and our law enforcement partners. It threatens the safety and security of the UK.

“People like Henry and Anand who use their employment to engage in organised criminality can expect our full attention.”