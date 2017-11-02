Man taken to hospital by air ambulance after Langley stabbing

A man in his 20s was flown to hospital by air ambulance after he was stabbed in Langley yesterday (Wednesday).

Police were called to Barchester Road at about 7.40pm. The victim remains in hospital in a ‘serious but stable condition’.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Lyndsey Shaw, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen this incident or may have information in connection with this incident to please come forward.

“We believe this was an isolated incident but members of the public may see an increased police presence as we continue to investigate.

“We would ask anyone with information to please call 101 quoting reference 1437 1/11/17.”

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.