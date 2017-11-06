Heathrow baggage handler jailed for role in cocaine smuggling plot

A baggage handler at Heathrow Airport who took part in a plot to smuggle three kilos of cocaine through the airport has been jailed.

Dev Anand, 24, of Willoughby Road, Langley, was given a prison sentence of seven years and eight months at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.

Anand had been given the responsibility to pick up a bag off a flight from Brazil which contained high-purity cocaine and give it to a fellow conspirator working at the airport to store in his staff locker until his shift finished.

National Crime Agency (NCA) officers swooped in before the drugs could be transported to Birmingham.

Vaughn Henry, 46, from London, who also worked as a baggage handler, was given a sentence of 10 years and eight months.

Drug trafficker Grattan Samuels, 23, from London, was sentenced to 16 years, and Adnan Malik, 24, from Birmingham, was handed a nine year jail term.

Colin Williams, NCA branch operations manager, said: “The long sentences handed out to these men show how serious this kind of offending is.

"Corruption at the border threatens the safety and security of the UK which is why tackling it is such a priority for the NCA and law enforcement partners."