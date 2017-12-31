Firefighters tackle moped blaze in Grampian Way

10:48AM, Sunday 31 December 2017
A burning moped was dealt with by firefighters from Langley Fire Station in Grampian Way, Langley last night (Saturday).
Firefighters were called to the blaze at about 9pm and spent about 40 minutes extinguishing the burning moped.
Two fire engines from Slough were sent to the scene as a precautionary measure because the moped was up against a wall in an alleyway between two blocks of flats.
Thames Valley Police also attended the scene and says the incident is being treated as arson.
Officers are working to identify the owner of the moped to find out if it was stolen.
Anyone with information should call the police on 101 quoting reference 1245 30/12/17.
No one was injured.
