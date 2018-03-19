CCTV released to find Langley assault witnesses

A witness appeal has been launched following a stabbing outside the Londis shop on Willoughby Road, Langley.

The incident happened at around 8pm on Friday when two men were talking near to a vehicle parked outside the Londis shop.

The male victims, aged 20 and 21, were approached by two men wearing face coverings and one was brandishing a knife.

The male with the knife attacked the two men.

The victims both received stab wound and required hospital treatment. They have since been discharged.

A 17-year-old man and an 18-year old man, both from Slough, have been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 GBH. They remain in custody at this time.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant, Lucy Deane of Force CID based at Slough, said: “We are carrying out an investigating into this assault, we have made two arrests but are appealing for any witnesses to the incident.

“We are releasing a CCTV image of two men who we believe might have witnessed this assault, as they left the Londis shop around the time of the incident.

“We would ask them to please contact us on 101 quoting reference 43180081412”

“We would also ask any other witnesses to please get in touch.”