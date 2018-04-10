Long delays on M4 after incidents eastbound

All lanes at junction five of the M4 eastbound have been shut following a collision between vehicles.

Firefighters from Windsor and Beaconsfield have also been sent to the M4 following reports of ‘another RTC (road traffic collision)’ on the motorway between junction six and seven, near Slough.

The incident is not expected to clear until 7.15pm.

Rail users are also facing disruption.

A signalling problem between Hayes and Harlington and Paddington is causing some lines towards London to be blocked.

Disruption is expected until 6.30pm.