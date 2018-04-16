Woman hospitalised after a car accident in Langley

A woman was hospitalised after a car accident in Langley last night (Sunday).

Following the collision on Langley Park Road, one car was written off while the other left the scene.

A crew from Langley and a crew from Slough attended the incident at 7.30pm, and were on the scene for an hour and a half.

Police and ambulance teams were also present, and the road was closed while the fire crews dealt with the incident.

Langley Crew manager Alex Clark advised drivers to abide by the two-second rule at all times when driving.