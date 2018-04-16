Disruptions caused on the A4 after car collides with a bus

SITE INDEX

    Disruptions were caused on the A4 this evening (Monday) in Langley after a car collided with a stationary bus.

    The driver of the black BMW sustained minor injuries while no one on the bus was harmed. There were no passengers in the BMW.

    Two fire crews attended the scene near Junction 5 of the M4, just outside the Toby Carvery, at around 4.45pm, closing two lanes of the road and leaving one open for traffic while they cleared the vehicles.

    It is unclear whether the lanes are still closed, with the vehicles yet to be cleared after one of the crews left at around 5.15pm.

    An ambulance was called to provide medical treatment to the driver, and police were also on the scene.

