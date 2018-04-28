SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters tackle car battery fire in Langley

    James Hockaday

    Firefighters tackle car battery fire in Langley

    Firefighters were called to Waterside Drive in Langley last night (Friday) after a car's battery set alight.

    One fire crew from Langley Fire Station was called to the scene at about 8.15pm and spent about 20 minutes tackling the blaze.

    Firefighters say the vehicle had previously been recovered from a crash and that its battery had short circuited.

    No other damage was caused.

