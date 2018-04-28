Firefighters tackle car battery fire in Langley

09:16AM, Saturday 28 April 2018
Firefighters were called to Waterside Drive in Langley last night (Friday) after a car's battery set alight.
One fire crew from Langley Fire Station was called to the scene at about 8.15pm and spent about 20 minutes tackling the blaze.
Firefighters say the vehicle had previously been recovered from a crash and that its battery had short circuited.
No other damage was caused.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
An 11-year-old boy’s birthday meal ended in disaster after his mother was carjacked outside the Toby Carvery in Langley.
All lanes at junction five of the M4 eastbound have been shut following a collision between vehicles.