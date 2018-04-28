Police appeal to trace missing girl last seen in Langley

Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenage girl who was last seen in Langley on Friday night.

Lacey Myers is described as white, aged 13, was wearing a yellow jacket, ripped blue jeans, white trainers, with a black handbag, and was wearing her black hair in a long ponytail.

Thames Valley Police believe Lacey is in the Croydon area of London.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Will Crowther, based at Maidenhead police station, said: "We are concerned for the welfare of Lacey, as such we are keen for anyone with information to please get in touch.

"We would ask anyone who recognises her, or has knowledge of her whereabouts to please call 101.

"If Lacey sees this appeal we would ask to please contact us as we want to check you are okay."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference '1323 27/4/18', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.