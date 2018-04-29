SITE INDEX

    • Missing girl last seen in Langley found

    A teenage girl who went missing having last been seen in Langley has been found.

    Lacey Myers, aged 13, was last seen on Friday night before going missing.

    Thames Valley Police have thanked the public for sharing its appeal for information to track her.

