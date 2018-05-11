Tributes paid to loving grandma who died at the scene of a collision in Langley

Tributes have been paid to a 83-year-old grandma who died at the scene of a collision in Langley on Wednesday, May 2.

June Russell, formerly Davies, was ‘deeply loved’ and ‘devoted herself to loving and caring for people in the community’.

A statement released on behalf of the family says the death of June has provoked ‘shock and heartbreak amongst family, friends and neighbours alike’.

It said: “June has lived in Englefield Green for more than 60 years. She is deeply loved and will leave a huge gap in the lives of all those she has touched.

“She leaves behind three children, seven grandchildren and her husband of seven years; (her first husband, Roy, died when she was only 49).

“Her nursing vocation has shaped her life, and during her many years as a widow, she devoted herself to loving and caring for many folks in the local community, as well as her expanding family.

“Her last few years, since marrying Ron, have been some of the happiest of her life.

“She will also be sorely missed in the local Bishopsgate church community, and amongst her "Trotter" walking group - both of which have been a significant part of her life since her twenties.

“She died knowing that God loved her, and her resting place would be with God forever."

Police are appealing for witnesses and would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision on the A4 London Road.

Officers were called to the collision between a Ford Galaxy and a Kia Venga shortly before 4pm.

Contact police on 101 quoting reference ‘841 2/5’ to share information.