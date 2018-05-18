Langley man fined for fly tipping in Buckinghamshire

A man from Langley has been fined after dumping waste illegally in Buckinghamshire.

Clinton Donnelly, 49, of Scholars Walk, owned up to the fly tipping after he was interviewed by police.

On Wednesday, December 13 an investigator from Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire found a large mix of household waste left in Alderbourne Lane in Fulmer.

In the rubbish, the investigator found references to an address in Slough, and the female householder there gave details of the waste carrier, Donnelly.

He told police he had been paid to remove her waste, but claimed additional items had been dumped in the back of his truck by unknown people without his knowledge or permission.

He said in a ‘moment of madness’ he drove to a country lane to drop the waste to avoid the additional costs of disposal.

Donnelly pleaded guilty to dumping waste illegally at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 2 and was fined £707.

He was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of £500 and a victim surcharge of £71.



South Bucks District Council cabinet member for environment Luisa Sullivan, speaking on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire, said: “Although he went to a remote lane at night-time in order to avoid being seen fly tipping this waste, diligent work by the enforcement officers traced this man via the householder that had paid him to take the waste away.

“The man's ‘moment of madness’ left him with a conviction and hefty penalties.

“In Buckinghamshire we will always take fly tippers to court when we can, to ensure that this kind of behaviour is just not worth it.”



It is the latest of more than 660 convictions brought about by Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire’s Illegal Dumping Costs campaign, which was started in 2003.

Illegal dumping can be reported at www.buckscc.gov.uk/fly