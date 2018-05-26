Firefighters called to tackle car fire in Langley High Street

05:40PM, Saturday 26 May 2018
Firefighters had to put out a car fire in Langley this afternoon (Saturday).
Crews were called to the scene in Langley High Street at about 3.10pm.
The driver of a black Mercedes had pulled over after noticing smoke coming out of their car.
When crews from Langley Fire Station arrived, the car was engulfed in flames.
They used a hose reel and foam to put out the blaze.
Nobody was injured.
