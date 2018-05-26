Firefighters called to tackle car fire in Langley High Street

SITE INDEX

    Firefighters had to put out a car fire in Langley this afternoon (Saturday).

    Crews were called to the scene in Langley High Street at about 3.10pm.

    The driver of a black Mercedes had pulled over after noticing smoke coming out of their car.

    When crews from Langley Fire Station arrived, the car was engulfed in flames.

    They used a hose reel and foam to put out the blaze.

    Nobody was injured.

