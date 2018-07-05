Motorcyclist in ‘critical condition’ after serious collision on M4 near Langley

A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a serious traffic collision on the M4 this morning (Thursday).

Police have appealed for witnesses, particularly anyone with dash-cam footage of the collision, after the crash involving a Volkswagen Transporter van, a black Honda CBF motorcycle and a red Audi A3 at about 7.20am.

The motorcyclist, who is in his 40’s, is in critical condition at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London.

The collision took place on the approach to the Junction five slip road going Eastbound towards London.

Two lanes of the M4 were closed for several hours while a police investigation took place, and traffic came to a standstill with a five-mile tailback.

Investigating officer PC James Lovell of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This was a very serious collision and sadly a man is in a critical condition at this time.

"I am particularly appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident which shows the lead up to the incident or the incident itself.”

If you have any information call 101, and quote URN 240 (5/7/18).