Station Road Bridge in Langley to close for six weeks

Station Road Bridge in Langley will be closed in both directions for six weeks for major improvements.

Slough Borough Council announced today the bridge needs to close for highways improvements and drainage remedial works which include correcting ongoing flooding issues, modifying the crossroad and refurbishing the traffic lights.

It will also improve access to Langley Station with the installation of a cyclist and pedestrian crossing and an upgraded cycle route.

Diversion routes will be set up in both directions from Monday, July 30 and the diversion route will be via the A412 Uxbridge Road, accessed via Langley Road and Wood Lane.

Pedestrians will still be able to access the bridge.

Councillor Martin Carter, cabinet member for planning and transport, said: “We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused by this closure.

“However, we have received multiple complaints about the flooding in Station Road and though the sun is shining now, the issue will return if we don’t rectify it, when it inevitably starts to rain again.

“We appreciate the closure is not ideal for road users, but opted to undertake the work during this quieter school holiday period to try to cause as little disruption as possible.

“While it will be a short term pain during the closure and diversion period, it will be a long term gain for the area, following the completion of the improvements.”