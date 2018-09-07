Elderly driver cut from car following head-on crash in Langley

A 77-year-old man had to be cut from his car following a head-on crash in Langley.

Firefighters were called to Parlaunt Road at about 9am following a collision between a Toyota Corolla and a Mercedes.

The driver of the Mercedes managed to climb out of the car safely after being assessed by paramedics.

But the elderly driver of the Toyota had to freed from his car, with crews from Langley Fire Station using hydraulic cutting equipment to rescue him.

He was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be serious.

The road had to be closed for 45 minutes.