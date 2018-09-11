Fly-tipper caught dumping carpet

A fly-tipper was caught on camera dumping a carpet next to sign warning about surveillance.

Naser Sahiti, 51, of Ryvers Road, Langley, pleaded guilty at Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 8 to an offence of dumping waste illegally, and was told to pay a total of £1,480.

A Buckinghamshire County Council surveillance camera caught Sahiti depositing the carpet off Trenches Lane into a drainage ditch on March 16.

His car was traced, and when interviewed by police he stated he intended to come back the next day and collect the waste, but upon return realised he couldn't locate the carpet.

Magistrates fined Sahiti £1,041 and told him to pay clean-up and prosecution costs of £335.

South Bucks District Council Cabinet Member for Environment Luisa Sullivan, speaking on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire, said: "Once again, our anti-fly tipping cameras provided the evidence that led to a successful conviction, even though in this case the person may have thought that the surveillance warning sign was just for show."