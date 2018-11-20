Firefighters warn people not to leave cooking unattended following kitchen fire in Langley

Firefighters have warned people not to leave cooking unattended after a fire broke out in Langley today (November 20).

Fire crews were called out to a kitchen fire in Mendip Close at about 3pm and were there for about an hour with a crew from Buckinghamshire.

It is thought the resident of the three-bedroom property had fallen asleep in front of the television and left a pressure cooker on, starting a small fire.

Fire officers from Langley said the resident was only alerted to the fire when a neighbour woke him up by banging on the door.

The man was sustained minor burns to his hand after attempting to put out the fire and was given first aid at the scene before being looked after by South Central Ambulance Service.

There is minimal fire damage but some smoke damage throughout the home.

A firefighter at Langley station said: “Do not leave cooking unattended and in the event of a fire don’t try and tackle it first. Get out and let us deal with it.”