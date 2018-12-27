SITE INDEX

Thu, 27
7 °C
Fri, 28
9 °C
Sat, 29
11 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Dogs rescued from house fire caused by unattended candles

    Firefighters tackle garage fire in Maidenhead

    A warning has been issued about the dangers of leaving candles unattended following a 'significant' house fire in Slough.

    Firefighters from Langley and Slough were called to The Cherries at about 11pm last night after a blaze broke out in the living room of a terraced house which was caused by candles setting Christmas decorations on fire.

    The crews used four engines to put out the fire and had to rescue two small dogs from the building. They were successfully treated using specialist oxygen therapy masks.

    The house received smoke damage but the fire was contained to the living room.

    The crews were at the scene for two hours.

    Members of the public have been warned that if they do use candles they should always remain in the same room and keep them away from decorations.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved