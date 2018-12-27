Dogs rescued from house fire caused by unattended candles

A warning has been issued about the dangers of leaving candles unattended following a 'significant' house fire in Slough.

Firefighters from Langley and Slough were called to The Cherries at about 11pm last night after a blaze broke out in the living room of a terraced house which was caused by candles setting Christmas decorations on fire.

The crews used four engines to put out the fire and had to rescue two small dogs from the building. They were successfully treated using specialist oxygen therapy masks.

The house received smoke damage but the fire was contained to the living room.

The crews were at the scene for two hours.

Members of the public have been warned that if they do use candles they should always remain in the same room and keep them away from decorations.