Absolutely Ascot stars open new Langley Thames Hospice shop

The cast of ITVBe's Absolutely Ascot cut the ribbon at the launch of a new Thames Hospice shop in Langley on Tuesday, March 26.

Chloe Bowler, Claudia Smith and Samson Lee Smith who star in a reality show set in Ascot joined the mayor of Slough - Cllr Paul Sohal - and Thames Hospice ambassador Christine Small for the launch of the shop in Harrow Market.

More than £2,000 was raised at the launch of the shop - which sells vintage clothing, accessories, tech goods and homeware.

Julie Rowley, director of retail at Thames Hospice, said: “We are delighted to have opened our shop in Langley with overwhelming support from the local community. There was a constant flow of customers all afternoon and we were thrilled at all the lovely comments we received. We raised over £2,000 just in the first day!”

Thames Hospice provides care to people living with life-limiting illnesses in East Berkshire and South Bucks and a new hospice is in construction at Bray lake.

Visit www.thameshospice.org.uk for more information.