    • Baby gets cake tin wrapped around neck in Langley

    Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

    A one-year-old girl who had a cake tin wrapped around her neck was rescued by firefighters in Langley last night (Sunday).

    At about 6.45pm in Mina Avenue, one fire crew from Langley station spent about 20 minutes attending to the youngster, who had got the object stuck around her. 

    Firefighters used specialist tools to cut the tin free. The baby was uninjured. 

