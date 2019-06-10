Footage released as Langley pensioners are targeted by distraction burglary

Footage has been released in connection with a distraction burglary in which an elderly couple had an engagement ring stolen in Langley.

The offence took place in Minster Way at about 3pm on Monday, May 20.

A dark grey Volvo V40 with five men inside was parked on the road.

Three of the men exited the car and entered an elderly couple’s home.

They said they could help to fix the couple’s windows, before stealing cash and three rings, including an engagement ring.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Isabelle Harvey said: “This is a shocking offence during which the elderly couple have had an engagement ring stolen.

“We need to identify these men as soon as possible, as we believe they may have vital information about this distraction burglary.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43190151525.

Alternatively, visit https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ for details.