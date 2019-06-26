Man cut from car and taken to hospital following crash with bus in Langley

09:09AM, Wednesday 26 June 2019
Firefighters cut a man out of his car following a collision with a bus in Langley this morning.
The crash occurred in London Road at the corner of Cedar Way.
An appliance from Langley and two appliances from Slough attended the scene at about 7.15am.
They cut the side off the car to release the man who was then taken to hospital.
