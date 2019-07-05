Langley food van owner fined thousands of pounds for breaking hygiene laws

The owner of a mobile food van has been banned from running any food business after he repeatedly broke hygiene laws.

Muazzam Chaudhry, of Grasholm Way, Langley, operated the Chilli and Grill mobile food van which traded in Beaconsfield Old Town.

The 53-year-old pleaded guilty to eight charges of food hygiene offences and was fined £4,800. He has been banned from running any food business for six months following a hearing at Reading Magistrates' Court on Thursday, June 27.

Environmental health officers from South Bucks District Council found a lack of suitable training and supervision of staff, lack of adequate food safety management systems, lack of handwashing facilities, poor hand hygiene, ineffective cleaning and poor temperature control of high-risk foods.

The District Judge noted that Chaudhry had received many visits and interventions from Environmental Health since 2014 but had failed to take sufficient action.

The food outlet received a hygiene rating of 1 in March 2018, but six months later officers found conditions had deteriorated and his business was rated 0.

Following this an emergency prohibition notice was served to close the business temporarily due to it presenting an imminent risk to health.

Cllr Patrick Hogan, South Bucks District Council Portfolio Holder for Healthy Communities, said: "In South Bucks, most food businesses have either good or very good food hygiene ratings.

"Environmental Health Officers work with businesses to help them improve if they fall below this standard.

"As this case demonstrates, legal action is only a last resort when the business has failed to follow advice to improve hygiene standards, in order to prevent members of the public being put at risk."

Chaudhry was also told to pay the councils' costs of £7,414.81 plus a court charge of £170.