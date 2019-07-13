Appeal launched after sexual assault in Langley

A woman walking in Langley was slapped on the bottom by two men during daylight hours.

Thames Valley Police has launched a witness appeal following the sexual assault at about 2:15pm on Tuesday, July 9.

The victim, a woman in her forties, was walking along Green Drive, between Reddington Drive and Langley Road, when two men cycled up from behind her and she was then slapped on the bottom.

The pair then cycled away.

The first is described as white male in his teens, of skinny build and short in height. He was wearing a baseball cap and blue tracksuit.

The second is also described as a white male in his teens, of skinny build and short in height with short dark hair. He was dressed in tracksuit bottoms.

Both offenders were riding on BMX bicycles.

Investigating officer, PC David Morgan, of Slough police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward and speak to police.

“It happened during daylight hours so I believe there is a chance someone may have seen or heard it taking place.

“I would ask anyone who was in or near the area at the time to think about whether they saw anything that could assist with my investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 43190208266.”