Firefighters called to BMW car fire in Langley

Firefighters were called to a car fire caused by suspected arsonists in Langley this morning.

At about 3am a crew from Langley attended a fire in Reddington Drive, where a BMW 3 Series was ablaze.

Firefighters were quick to put out the flames, which had started on the passenger side of the vehicle, but the combination of fire damage and water damage from the hose meant the car had to be written off.

They suspect arson as the cause of the fire. No one was injured in the incident.