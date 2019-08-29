Police appeal for witnesses to stabbing in Langley's Maplin Park

Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed a stabbing in a park in Langley on Monday.

The attack is believed to have taken place between 5pm and 11.45pm in the communal garden of Maplin Park.

The victim, a man in his 40s, received hospital treatment and has since been discharged.

Police are treating the attack as an isolated incident.

A 50-year-old woman, from Slough, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and has been released on bail.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Natasha Davis, based at Slough Police Station, said: "I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

"I would also ask anyone who has any private CCTV to check if any footage may have captured the incident.

"Anyone with information can contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190263856, or make a report online.

"Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."