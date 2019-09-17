Langley High Street closed following reports of a stabbing

Langley High Street is currently closed after Thames Valley Police were called to reports of a stabbing at around 3.05pm this afternoon.

Officers are currently on scene and conducting enquiries.

A Thames Valley Air Ambulance helicopter was sent to the scene and a man was taken to hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 804 17/9.

Police scene on Langley High St @ExpressSeries Forensics have just arrived. pic.twitter.com/EuSNitqOF0 — Ian Longthorne (@IanLongthorne) September 17, 2019

Updates to follow.