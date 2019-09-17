SITE INDEX

    • Langley High Street closed following reports of a stabbing

    Langley High Street is currently closed after Thames Valley Police were called to reports of a stabbing at around 3.05pm this afternoon.

    Officers are currently on scene and conducting enquiries.

    A Thames Valley Air Ambulance helicopter was sent to the scene and a man was taken to hospital. 

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 804 17/9.

    Updates to follow. 

