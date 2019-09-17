Langley High Street closed following reports of a stabbing

04:51PM, Tuesday 17 September 2019
Langley High Street is currently closed after Thames Valley Police were called to reports of a stabbing at around 3.05pm this afternoon.
Officers are currently on scene and conducting enquiries.
A Thames Valley Air Ambulance helicopter was sent to the scene and a man was taken to hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 804 17/9.
Police scene on Langley High St @ExpressSeries Forensics have just arrived. pic.twitter.com/EuSNitqOF0— Ian Longthorne (@IanLongthorne) September 17, 2019
Updates to follow.
