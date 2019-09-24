SITE INDEX

    • Station Bridge in Langley to close for one month for 'urgent' repairs

    The bridge was closed for roadworks in July last year

    The railway bridge in Station Road, Langley, is set to close for one month for 'essential repairs'. 

    Network Rail needs to carry out repairs to the steel and masonry on the bridge and workers will also remove the old paint and rust before repainting it. 

    Workers will be on site from 7.30am to 6pm from Monday (September 30) until Thursday, October 31. There will be some periods when they will be working 24 hours a day. 

    In a letter sent out to nearby residents, Tamison Painter, community relations executive at Network Rail said: "We are aware that we are working close to your home and we apologise in advance for any disruption we may cause."

    As a result of this Slough Borough Council has postponed Harrow Market improvement works

    Slough Borough Council tweeted: "Urgent work on the railway bridge in Station Road, is set to begin on Monday by @NetworkRail"

