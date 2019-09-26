Man taken to hospital following stabbing opposite Langley College

A man in his twenties has been stabbed following an 'altercation' opposite Langley College.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after two groups of men were involved in the 'altercation' at around 4.15pm on Wednesday (September 25) in Station Road.

The victim sustained a stab wound to his leg and is currently receiving hospital treatment.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Lorna Fox, based at Slough police station said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.

“This happened during the afternoon when there is a good chance that people would have seen what happened.

“I would also appeal to any motorists who were in the area around the time of the incident to check dash-cam footage in case it may have captured something that could assist with the investigation.

“If anyone has any information, please get in touch by calling 101 or make a report online quoting reference number 43190297520.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

LPA Commander for Slough, Superintendent Sarah Grahame, said: “Members of the community will understandably be concerned about this incident.

“I would like to reassure the public that incidents of this nature are taken extremely seriously and we are investigating the circumstances of this thoroughly.

“Every detail we receive can help to establish the circumstances of what has happened and provide vital information to assist the investigation. I would urge anybody who has any information about this incident to contact police.”