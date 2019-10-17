Appeal for witnesses after man loses vision in one eye in Langley assault

A dog-walker has lost all vision in one of his eyes after he was attacked while going through Memorial Park in Langley last month.

The man, who is in his forties, was walking through the park between 9 and 10pm on Monday, September 16 when he was approached by a group of four men.

In a brief conversation the man was asked for a cigarette before one of the four men removed his belt and whipped the victim in his face.

It left the man, who was treated at Wexham Park Hospital and has since been discharged, with total vision loss in one eye and it is unknown if it will be recovered.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the GBH.

The man who assaulted him is described as black, aged in his early to mid-twenties and about 5ft tall. He was slim and had an ‘afro-style’ haircut, according to Thames Valley Police, and was dressed in a brown knee-length coat which had a dark fur-lined hood.

Another of the group is white, about 6ft 4ins and had spiked blonde hair and wore a red coat.

The designated investigator, Reece Harris, of Slough Force CID said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident during which a man in his forties has lost total vision in one eye, and it is not known if it will return.

“It was an unprovoked assault and I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at this time that may have seen or heard something to come forward.

“I am particularly appealing to trace the woman whose dog the victim was walking at the time. She lives locally and I would like to speak to her to see if she has any information that could help with my investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 43190287101, or you can make a report online.”